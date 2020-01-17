Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GHC shares. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $621.42. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.38. Graham has a 12-month low of $612.22 and a 12-month high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. Graham had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million for the quarter.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

