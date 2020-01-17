GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,061 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,672. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $97.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

