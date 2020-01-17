GPM Growth Investors Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.39. The stock had a trading volume of 904,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,988. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.