GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 28,940 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000. Kansas City Southern comprises about 3.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

NYSE KSU traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $166.46. 131,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.15.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.