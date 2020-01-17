Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

