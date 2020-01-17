Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.86. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,780. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $197.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7169 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

