Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 47,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,357. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

