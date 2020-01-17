Good Life Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $57,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 186.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.72. 10,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.