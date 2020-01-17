Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $107.00. 53,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.91 and a 52 week high of $106.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

