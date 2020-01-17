Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $202.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,800. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.43. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $201.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura increased their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

