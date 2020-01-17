Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 2,945 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 988,729 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

