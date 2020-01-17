Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 6,921 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 0.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Workday by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

