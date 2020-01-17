Goldman Sachs Group Increases Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Weir Group to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weir Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.36) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,486.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,445.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.33. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

