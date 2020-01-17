Goldman Sachs Group Increases Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 180

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPT. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Investec lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

LON SPT opened at GBX 227 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

