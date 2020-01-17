Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Price Up 50%

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s stock price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 462,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 114,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

