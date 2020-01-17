GoldFund Trading Up 40.9% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $239,982.00 and $2,394.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,935,253 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

