Gold Poker (GPKR) Achieves Market Cap of $15,258.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $15,258.00 and $10.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03300086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00202670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.