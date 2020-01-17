GNC (NYSE:GNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.36. GNC shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 45,508 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in GNC by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GNC in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in GNC by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GNC in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GNC by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
About GNC (NYSE:GNC)
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
