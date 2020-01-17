Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.62

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.62 and traded as high as $15.44. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 869 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

