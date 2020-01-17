GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Decreased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 192.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 120,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,405. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

