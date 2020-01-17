Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $699.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

