Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 5,662 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.67. 564,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,553. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

