Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,262,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,427 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 127,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,649 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 47.5% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 566,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $15,139,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. 10,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

