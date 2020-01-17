Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in China Mobile by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

NYSE CHL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 236,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

