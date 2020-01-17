Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $51,047,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

