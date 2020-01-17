Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. 21,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,018. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

