Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 594,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

