Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,349. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

