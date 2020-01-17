Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 26,104 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares during the quarter. Covanta comprises approximately 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Covanta worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Covanta by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Covanta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 75,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

