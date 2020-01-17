Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,852,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.