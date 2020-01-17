Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Shares Down 0.3%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.41, 1,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04.

Gerresheimer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

