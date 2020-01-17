Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,191. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.