Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on G. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

G stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,027. Genpact has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 9,006.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,730 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $47,655,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,541,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

