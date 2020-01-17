General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 1.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of General Mills worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. 3,229,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

