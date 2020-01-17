Gems (GEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $316,316.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a total market capitalization of $316,316.00 and approximately $3,169.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gems

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,794,972 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

