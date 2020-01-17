Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 54,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

