Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.45.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.68. 2,444,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.36 and its 200 day moving average is $289.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.