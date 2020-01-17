Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $15,698,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Illumina by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.67. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

