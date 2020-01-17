Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,998 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 112.6% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 390,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,343,000 after purchasing an additional 207,051 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.46. 126,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.53. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

