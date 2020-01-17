Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315,764 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 97,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.06. 1,731,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,928. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.41 and a beta of 1.49. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

