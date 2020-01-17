Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

GTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $10.32 on Monday. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $772.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.54 earnings per share. Garrett Motion’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 69.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

