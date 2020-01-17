G4S’s (GFS) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of G4S to a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 228.75 ($3.01).

Get G4S alerts:

GFS opened at GBX 208.45 ($2.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.58. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.75 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.