G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 15,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.