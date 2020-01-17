FY2023 EPS Estimates for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnLink Midstream in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

ENLC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 121,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after buying an additional 4,338,825 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 400.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,614.29%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

