FY2020 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,191. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

