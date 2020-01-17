FY2020 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

CPT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.42. 3,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,664. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

