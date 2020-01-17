FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By DA Davidson

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.20. The stock had a trading volume of 260,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

