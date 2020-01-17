Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) Shares Up 2.2%

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57, 230,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 84,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Futu stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Futu worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

