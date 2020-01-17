Franks International (NYSE:FI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $924.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Franks International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franks International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Franks International by 522.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Franks International by 1,288.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Franks International by 138.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franks International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

