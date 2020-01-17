Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

FSP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Street Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Street Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,979,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at about $3,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 220,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 190.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,644 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

